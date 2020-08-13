Applications sought for Arizona Route 66 grants
KINGMAN – Nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and city, state and tribal governments that share the Arizona Route 66 Association’s mission of preserving, promoting and protecting the Mother Road are now eligible for up to $25,000 in grant funding.
Nikki Seegers, director of operations at the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, said the purpose of the Arizona Route 66 Grant is to support Route 66 projects throughout the state. Applicants can apply for a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $25,000.
Seegers also noted that an applicant could apply for one phase of a multi-phased project this year, and another phase of that project next year.
As far as what types of projects qualify, Seegers pointed to curriculum development involving Route 66, upgrades to Route 66 museums, and restoration of historical buildings and signs.
Applications are now being accepted, and the application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
The first step is to create an account on the Arizona Community Foundation’s website at https://www.azfoundation.org/Grants-Loans/Current-Grant-Opportunities.
“I think it’s absolutely beneficial to the community,” Seegers said of the grant opportunity. “I think anything we can do on Route 66 here in Kingman only attracts more tourists. I am passionate about historic preservation, and so anything we can do to help preserve Kingman’s history is beneficial.”
Seegers said funds will be awarded in November, and encouraged applicants to “be creative about how you want to preserve, promote and protect Route 66.”
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: