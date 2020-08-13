OFFERS
Applications sought for Arizona Route 66 grants

The Arizona Route 66 Association is offering grants of up to $25,000 for projects that preserve Route 66 history. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 13, 2020 4:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – Nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and city, state and tribal governments that share the Arizona Route 66 Association’s mission of preserving, promoting and protecting the Mother Road are now eligible for up to $25,000 in grant funding.

Nikki Seegers, director of operations at the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, said the purpose of the Arizona Route 66 Grant is to support Route 66 projects throughout the state. Applicants can apply for a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $25,000.

Seegers also noted that an applicant could apply for one phase of a multi-phased project this year, and another phase of that project next year.

As far as what types of projects qualify, Seegers pointed to curriculum development involving Route 66, upgrades to Route 66 museums, and restoration of historical buildings and signs.

Applications are now being accepted, and the application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

The first step is to create an account on the Arizona Community Foundation’s website at https://www.azfoundation.org/Grants-Loans/Current-Grant-Opportunities.

“I think it’s absolutely beneficial to the community,” Seegers said of the grant opportunity. “I think anything we can do on Route 66 here in Kingman only attracts more tourists. I am passionate about historic preservation, and so anything we can do to help preserve Kingman’s history is beneficial.”

Seegers said funds will be awarded in November, and encouraged applicants to “be creative about how you want to preserve, promote and protect Route 66.”

