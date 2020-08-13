OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
County seeks applicants for grants for food and shelter programs

Mohave County has received about $25,000 in federal money to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts for the homeless and hungry. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 9:16 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County has received about $25,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funding earmarked for helping the homeless and hungry deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

The money is will be distributed to local service organizations that run emergency food and shelter programs. Grantees will be selected by a local board representing nonprofits, the homeless, local government and tribes.

According to a news release from Mohave County, funding must be used to provide “mass shelter, mass feeding, food distribution through pantries and food banks, one month utility payments to prevent service disconnects, one month rent/mortgage assistance to prevent evictions, or assistance for people leaving shelters to establish stable living conditions.”

Local governments and private organizations applying for money must be non-profit, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization, and demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food or emergency shelter programs.

Organizations have until Thursday, Aug. 20 to apply.

The application can be emailed to the organization and then completed and emailed back. To receive an application, email byron.steward@mohavecounty.us or jazmyne.tarkowski@mohavecounty.us.

The local selection board will hold a teleconference meeting open to the public at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be hosted by Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management.

Please see the contact information below to obtain a call in number to attend the teleconference.

To request an application or for more information contact Byron Steward or Jazmyne Tarkowski at 928-753-0739, ext 4607.

Information provided by Mohave County

