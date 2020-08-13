Friends of animal shelter expands Coins for a Cause program
Originally Published: August 13, 2020 9:13 a.m.
KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter’s Coins for a Cause coin drive has expanded to additional businesses in the Kingman, Golden Valley and Fort Mohave areas.
Friends wrote in a news release that people can take their loose coins to drop-off locations. The money will then be wrapped and taken to local banks. The collections will go toward subsidized animal adoptions at the shelter.
The following locations will have loose-change bins:
- Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., Kingman, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
- Primp My Pet, 217 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
- Manzanita Animal Hospital, 2323 Detroit Ave., Kingman; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Wright Veterinary Hospital, 2444 Kingman Ave., Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- Amber’s Mutt Hut, 3659 Highway 68, Golden Valley, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
- Roadhouse 95 Grill, 5100 State Route 95, Fort Mohave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
- Tri-State Ace Hardware, 4515 AZ-95, Fort Mohave, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
