Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Friends of animal shelter expands Coins for a Cause program

More locations in Mohave County are now participating in the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter Coins for a Cause coin drive. A dog named Peanut is shown above at the shelter in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 9:13 a.m.

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter’s Coins for a Cause coin drive has expanded to additional businesses in the Kingman, Golden Valley and Fort Mohave areas.

Friends wrote in a news release that people can take their loose coins to drop-off locations. The money will then be wrapped and taken to local banks. The collections will go toward subsidized animal adoptions at the shelter.

The following locations will have loose-change bins:

  • Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., Kingman, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
  • Primp My Pet, 217 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
  • Manzanita Animal Hospital, 2323 Detroit Ave., Kingman; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
  • Wright Veterinary Hospital, 2444 Kingman Ave., Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
  • Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
  • Amber’s Mutt Hut, 3659 Highway 68, Golden Valley, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
  • Roadhouse 95 Grill, 5100 State Route 95, Fort Mohave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
  • Tri-State Ace Hardware, 4515 AZ-95, Fort Mohave, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

