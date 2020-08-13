OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Kingman-area artists sought for 6x6 on Route 66 annual fundraiser

Shown in this photo are 6x6 canvas artworks that were displayed and sold during the Kingman Center for the Arts’ 2018 6x6 on Route 66 fundraiser. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: August 13, 2020 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts’ annual 6x6 on Route 66 fundraiser is up and running, with a deadline to submit artwork of Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The annual fundraiser provides needed funding to continue bringing visual art shows to the Kingman community and supporting local artists, Kingman Center for the Arts wrote in a news release.

To participate, purchase a 6x6 canvas from the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., for $5 and then create a piece of art.

That piece of artwork is then donated back to KCA. All donated artwork will have a place in the center’s upcoming show that will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 24 at the ArtHub. The art will also be available for purchase for $20 each.

“We encourage creativity when using the 6x6 canvas. It can be a platform for a sculpture, a mounting surface for written words, fabric arts, or anything your heart can imagine,” the news release noted. “All ages are encouraged to participate.”

Several of the submissions will be chosen for a private, live auction event that will take place on Friday, Sept. 18.

Those who would like an invitation to this event should email info@kingmanarts.org.

A public open house and reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m., at the ArtHub, with physical distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts

