Thu, Aug. 13
Kingman Marine Corps League to host Veterans Day observance

The Kingman Marine Corps League will be displaying banners in Veterans Park in Kingman as a substitute for the annual Veterans Day Parade in dowtown Kingman, which has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Boy Scout is shown saluting the flag at the 2019 parade. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 3:13 p.m.

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Kingman has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but veterans won’t be forgotten thanks to the Kingman Marine Corps League.

Anticipating the cancellation of the parade, KMCL began planning an event several weeks to safely honor veterans from the greater Kingman, Golden Valley and Chloride area.

According to a news release, the Veterans Day observance will be spread out over three days, and will involve placing a series of banners in Veterans Park at 310 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman. Approval has been obtained from the City of Kingman Parks Department.

The banners will display a collage of photos of area veterans. To prevent theft or damage, the banners will be put up and taken down each day of the event. Weather permitting, they will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11; Friday, Nov. 13; and Saturday, Nov. 14.

Unlike a parade, which draws a large crowd at a specific time, the banner displays will allow residents to safely visit and honor residents.

“This plan was meant to meet the current guidelines of social safety and still allow a way to honor our veterans, past and present,” KMCL wrote in the release.

The group will be sending a letter to each veterans organization in the area asking them to set up a system to collect photos and information for the banners.

Each photo should have a 3x5 card attached with the veteran’s name, years of service, and branch of service. Rank is optional.

If several family members were service members and are to be displayed together, they must be in the same package/envelope with the noted information. Envelopes will be returned to the collecting organization after scanning, and organizers are working to set a date and location where photos can be scanned and immediately returned.

Information and photos of vets of at least 300 DPI can also be sent to vetdayproject@mcl887.org. The above email address should only be used for photo submissions.

For questions and donation information email commandant@mcl887.org with the subject line “Vet Day Project.“

Information provided by the Kingman Marine Corps League

