Kingman Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has made a few changes to its visitor policies that went into effect Thursday, Aug. 13, with additional changes needing to be observed as of Monday, Aug. 17.

As of Thursday, the Emergency Department will allow one visitor or support person to accompany each patient, as long as the visitor is at least 18-years-old, has no symptoms of illness, wears a mask at all times, stays with the patient in their room, and considers the “benefit of visiting and understands that they are accepting some risk of illness,” the hospital wrote in a news release.

Starting Monday, masks with one-way filters or valves will no longer be accepted as proper face coverings at KRMC.

“Masks are required to prevent droplets of saliva and mucus from spreading between people,” KRMC wrote.

“Masks with one-way valves filter air that the wearer breathes in ... may allow for the escape of droplets when the wearer exhales,” the news release continued.

Acceptable face coverings, starting Monday, will include cloth masks, cone masks such as a dust or N95 mask, and surgical masks.

“We know that loved ones and family members are an important part of healthcare, and at this time we believe it is reasonably safe for our patients to have that support when they come to us for care,” said Will McConnell, KRMC CEO.

To learn more about KRMC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.azkrmc.com/.

Information provided by KRMC