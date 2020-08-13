OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy

Masks with one-way filters may allow droplets to escape when the wearer exhales. Effective Monday, Aug. 17, KRMC will not accept them as proper face coverings. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Masks with one-way filters may allow droplets to escape when the wearer exhales. Effective Monday, Aug. 17, KRMC will not accept them as proper face coverings. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 4:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has made a few changes to its visitor policies that went into effect Thursday, Aug. 13, with additional changes needing to be observed as of Monday, Aug. 17.

As of Thursday, the Emergency Department will allow one visitor or support person to accompany each patient, as long as the visitor is at least 18-years-old, has no symptoms of illness, wears a mask at all times, stays with the patient in their room, and considers the “benefit of visiting and understands that they are accepting some risk of illness,” the hospital wrote in a news release.

Starting Monday, masks with one-way filters or valves will no longer be accepted as proper face coverings at KRMC.

“Masks are required to prevent droplets of saliva and mucus from spreading between people,” KRMC wrote.

“Masks with one-way valves filter air that the wearer breathes in ... may allow for the escape of droplets when the wearer exhales,” the news release continued.

Acceptable face coverings, starting Monday, will include cloth masks, cone masks such as a dust or N95 mask, and surgical masks.

“We know that loved ones and family members are an important part of healthcare, and at this time we believe it is reasonably safe for our patients to have that support when they come to us for care,” said Will McConnell, KRMC CEO.

To learn more about KRMC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.azkrmc.com/.

Information provided by KRMC

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Regional Medical Center eases some visitor restrictions
Kingman Regional Medical Center seeks donations of supplies, money
KRMC implements precautionary visitor restrictions
KRMC adopts masking policy
Face shields approved as an alternative to face masks in county buildings
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State