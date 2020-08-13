Kingman Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has made a few changes to its visitor policies that went into effect Thursday, Aug. 13, with additional changes needing to be observed as of Monday, Aug. 17.
As of Thursday, the Emergency Department will allow one visitor or support person to accompany each patient, as long as the visitor is at least 18-years-old, has no symptoms of illness, wears a mask at all times, stays with the patient in their room, and considers the “benefit of visiting and understands that they are accepting some risk of illness,” the hospital wrote in a news release.
Starting Monday, masks with one-way filters or valves will no longer be accepted as proper face coverings at KRMC.
“Masks are required to prevent droplets of saliva and mucus from spreading between people,” KRMC wrote.
“Masks with one-way valves filter air that the wearer breathes in ... may allow for the escape of droplets when the wearer exhales,” the news release continued.
Acceptable face coverings, starting Monday, will include cloth masks, cone masks such as a dust or N95 mask, and surgical masks.
“We know that loved ones and family members are an important part of healthcare, and at this time we believe it is reasonably safe for our patients to have that support when they come to us for care,” said Will McConnell, KRMC CEO.
To learn more about KRMC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.azkrmc.com/.
Information provided by KRMC
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: