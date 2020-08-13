OFFERS
Kingman volunteers wash bikes, raise money for vets

Volunteers raised $482 for homeless veterans by washing motorcycles at the Original Kingman Farmers Market on Aug. 11. (Original Kingman Farmers Market courtesy photo)

Volunteers raised $482 for homeless veterans by washing motorcycles at the Original Kingman Farmers Market on Aug. 11. (Original Kingman Farmers Market courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – A motorcycle wash to benefit homeless veterans in Arizona was held at the Original Kingman Farmers Market on Aug. 11.

Volunteers washed 40 motorcycles, and other market patrons made donations, raising $482 for the nonprofit Veterans United of Arizona organization.

(Information provided by Original Kingman Farmers Market)

