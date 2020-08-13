Mohave County department wins ‘Build a Better Mousetrap Award’
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Public Works Department has received a national award for its innovative way of conducting road culvert inspections.
The 2020 Build a Better Mousetrap Award in the Smart Transformation category from the Federal Highway Administration recognizes “cutting-edge solutions to enhance the nation’s transportation system.”
The award spotlights Public Works’ new culvert inspection mobile application as a best-practice solution that enhances field data capture, data analysis and work automation, saving time and money. The software for smartphones or tablets eliminates paperwork and allows inspectors to quickly file complete reports while conducting inspections, the county wrote in a news release.
County staff developed and implemented the software application while incurring no outside costs.
The applications streamlined staff inspections for the 994 culverts the county maintains on 2,095 miles of roads.
The software application and system database maintains coordinate location, documents culvert characteristics, rates culvert condition, enables image capture, and timestamps culvert inspection occurrence for each structure in inventory.
Information provided by Mohave County
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: