Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Mohave County department wins ‘Build a Better Mousetrap Award’

The Mohave County Public Works Department has received an award from the Federal Highway Administration for its innovative software program used for conducting road culvert inspections. Steven Latoski, the county public works director, is shown at a meeting with the county board of supervisors in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 3:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Public Works Department has received a national award for its innovative way of conducting road culvert inspections.

The 2020 Build a Better Mousetrap Award in the Smart Transformation category from the Federal Highway Administration recognizes “cutting-edge solutions to enhance the nation’s transportation system.”

The award spotlights Public Works’ new culvert inspection mobile application as a best-practice solution that enhances field data capture, data analysis and work automation, saving time and money. The software for smartphones or tablets eliminates paperwork and allows inspectors to quickly file complete reports while conducting inspections, the county wrote in a news release.

County staff developed and implemented the software application while incurring no outside costs.

The applications streamlined staff inspections for the 994 culverts the county maintains on 2,095 miles of roads.

The software application and system database maintains coordinate location, documents culvert characteristics, rates culvert condition, enables image capture, and timestamps culvert inspection occurrence for each structure in inventory.

Information provided by Mohave County

