Mohave County suffers nine COVID-19 deaths in 2-day span

KINGMAN – A rash of COVID-19 cases weeks ago has hit home in Mohave County.

Just days after the county’s top health official noted a decline in both the case count and death toll, nine new deaths were reported on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 12 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Another 69 new coronavirus cases were also confirmed.

The county had reported just 157 new cases and 10 deaths in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10, down dramatically from the prior week. But Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s reports could signal another spike. Tuesday, when eight deaths were reported, was the second-most deadliest day for Mohave County during the pandemic.

Three of the deaths were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, including an adult in the 30-39 age range, one of the youngest individuals in the county to succumb to complications of COVID-19. One resident each in the 80-89 and 90-plus age ranges also perished. The other five deaths – adults age 70 or older -- were from the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now experienced 3,284 cases, the fifth most of Arizona’s 15 counties. There have also been 169 deaths attributed to COVID-19 by Mohave County.

Of the 69 new cases, just three were in the Kingman area – two age 30-39 and one age 40-49. There were also 44 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 14 in Lake Havasu City and eight in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the most, with 1,537 positive cases and 71 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 1,026 cases and 40 deaths.

Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 630, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 58. There have been 78 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing one less case and 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77 years, while the age of the average patient is 48 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained high on Wednesday, Aug. 12, exceeding 25% for a third consecutive day. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 35 new cases of the virus from 132 tests for a positivity rate of 27%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 4% (5/118) on Wednesday, Aug. 5; 40% (69/173) on Thursday, Aug. 6; 2% (3/156) on Friday, Aug. 7; 19% (36/186) on Saturday, Aug. 8; 14% (16/111) on Sunday, Aug. 9; 65% (24/37) on Monday, Aug. 10; and 26% (24/192) on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

According to AZDHS, 18,984 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,282 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,702 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 13, AZDHS was reporting 36 additional deaths, and 1,351 new cases from 18,784 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. Nearly 191,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,383 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 5.2 million confirmed cases and 166,063 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 13. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.