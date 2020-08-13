Oak Street Baptist Church in Kingman welcomes new pastor
KINGMAN – There’s a new pastor at Oak Street Baptist Church, 605 E. Oak St., in Kingman.
According to a news release, Pastor Scott Tyler has over 25 years experience in the pulpit as a full-time pastor in Southern Baptist churches in Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas.
“He is passionate about the church and believes in bold Biblical preaching, God glorifying worship, challenging messages and equipping believers to walk victorious in Christ,” the church wrote in the news release. “He is theologically conservative and believes the word of God is not only inerrant but also sufficient for all of life.”
Tyler and his wife, Mary Jane, have three children and five grandchildren, and say they love the journey that God has called them to.
“We at Oak Street Baptist Church welcome Scott and Mary Jane to Arizona and look forward to a greater worship of God as the scripture calls us,” the release said.
Information provided by Oak Street Baptist Church
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: