Oak Street Baptist Church in Kingman welcomes new pastor

Scott and Mary Jane Tyler (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 4:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – There’s a new pastor at Oak Street Baptist Church, 605 E. Oak St., in Kingman.

According to a news release, Pastor Scott Tyler has over 25 years experience in the pulpit as a full-time pastor in Southern Baptist churches in Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas.

“He is passionate about the church and believes in bold Biblical preaching, God glorifying worship, challenging messages and equipping believers to walk victorious in Christ,” the church wrote in the news release. “He is theologically conservative and believes the word of God is not only inerrant but also sufficient for all of life.”

Tyler and his wife, Mary Jane, have three children and five grandchildren, and say they love the journey that God has called them to.

“We at Oak Street Baptist Church welcome Scott and Mary Jane to Arizona and look forward to a greater worship of God as the scripture calls us,” the release said.

Information provided by Oak Street Baptist Church

