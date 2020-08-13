Obituary | Doris Jean Schoonover Ray

Doris Jean Schoonover Ray, age 89, passed away peacefully with family members surrounding her on Tuesday morning, Aug. 4,, 2020, in Kingman, Arizona. Doris returned to Kingman last year from Lakeport, California, where she had been living the previous 10 years and where she was predeceased by her husband, Maurice Ray.

Doris was born on Feb. 21, 1931, in Los Angeles and grew up in Redondo Beach, California where she loved diving off the pier and swimming in the ocean. Multi-talented, Doris dove wholeheartedly into many oceans during her life journey. She never lost her fire or energy for pursuing her next new adventure and managed to flood our lives with color. Doris generously shared the knowledge she gained during her quests with everyone around her. She was an artist who left all her children and their progeny with one of the greatest gifts of all, “the eye of an artist.” Doris was very certain about her spiritual beliefs and brought comfort and healing to so many through her spiritual practices.

Doris is survived by her six children, Sharri Tucker, Susan Johnson, Ben (Patti) Cox-Frankenfield, Bob (Doreen) Cox, Cindy (Ray) Wilks and Bonnie (Norm) Johns; her 10 grandchildren. Tami, Frank, Tim, Brian, Michele, Mandy, Wes, John, Amber and Starrlynn; 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her father Oscar Schoonover, mother Wilma Allen, sister Wilma “Billie” Marable, brother Chester “Bud” Schoonover and grandson Jason.

Doris requested cremation and her ashes will be scattered as directed. Because of COVID-19, there will be no public memorial service. The family wishes to thank all of those who helped care for her during her last days. Memorial donations can be sent to KRMC Hospice, 2202 Stockton Hill Rd., #200, Kingman, AZ 86401.