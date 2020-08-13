Obituary Notice | James Dautrieve Dailey
Originally Published: August 13, 2020 5:10 p.m.
James Dautrieve Dailey was born on Tuesday, July 20, 1937 in New Iberia, Louisiana and passed on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. James was 83 years old.
Most Read
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- Mask proclamation protesters visit City Complex
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: