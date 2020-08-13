OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 13

Obituary Notice | Robert Bernard Morrissette

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 5:12 p.m.

Robert Bernard Morrissette was born on Monday, March 19, 1923 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and passed on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona.

Robert was 97 years old.

