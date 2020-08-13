OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 13
Sibling rivalry: Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting

Serena Williams beat her sister, Venus Williams, at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 12. It was the 31st meeting between the sisters. Serena leads in head-to-head matchups 19-12. (Photo by Edwin Martinez, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/30RWCxO)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 13, 2020 3:25 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat her older sister, Venus, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup at the Top Seed Open on Thursday. It was the 31st meeting of their careers – 22½ years after the first.

After their meeting at the first official tennis tournament in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the siblings simply tapped rackets. No handshake or hug.

It was a back-and-forth contest. Serena broke right away and led 2-0, but Venus responded by grabbing five games in a row on the way to taking the opening set. Then Serena regrouped to win the second.

In the third, Venus went ahead 4-2 thanks to a three-game run. Naturally, Serena came back, earning the break for a 5-4 lead with the help of one of Venus' 11 double-faults and closing it with a running, down-the-line backhand from wide of the doubles alley that capped a 12-stroke exchange. Serena then served out the victory to move her advantage in the head-to-head, all-in-the-family series to 19-12.

Venus is 40, and Serena turns 39 next month, making their combined age the highest in a WTA match since 2004, when Martina Navratilova, 47, played Amy Frazier, 31. The top-seeded Serena next faces Canadian qualifier Leylah Fernandez or American wild-card entry Shelby Rogers, whose second-round match was scheduled for later Thursday.

