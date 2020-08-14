Mohave County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KINGMAN – Another Kingman-area resident has perished due to complications of the coronavirus, one of two deaths announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13.

The Kingman victim was an adult in the 60-69 age bracket. A resident age 80-89 from the Lake Havasu City medical service area also died.

The deaths raised the toll in the county from the pandemic to 171, including 10 in the three-day period ending Thursday. An additional 28 new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed Thursday, raising the case count to 3,312.

Mohave County had been experiencing a four-week decline in the number of cases and deaths, but the numbers appear to be trending higher again. In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths. But between Tuesday and Thursday, the county logged new 97 cases and another 10 deaths.

Seven of the new cases reported Thursday were in the Kingman area. They include two residents each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets, and one each age 70-79 and 80-89. There were also 12 new cases in Bullhead City and nine in Lake Havasu City.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the most, with 1,549 positive cases and 71 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 1,035 cases and 41 deaths.

Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 637, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 59. There have been 78 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 18 more cases but 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Friday, Aug. 14.

The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 76.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.2 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained in double digits on Thursday, Aug. 13 for a sixth consecutive day. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were nine new cases of the virus from 91 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 40% (69/173) on Thursday, Aug. 6; 2% (3/156) on Friday, Aug. 7; 19% (36/186) on Saturday, Aug. 8; 14% (16/111) on Sunday, Aug. 9; 65% (24/37) on Monday, Aug. 10; 26% (24/192) on Tuesday, Aug. 11; and 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

According to AZDHS, 19,075 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,351 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,724 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6% have been positive, a number that has been rising for the past month.

Statewide on Friday, Aug. 14, AZDHS was reporting 40 additional deaths, and 928 new cases from 11,242 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 191,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,423 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.3 million confirmed cases and 167,278 deaths on Friday, Aug. 14. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.