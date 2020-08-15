OFFERS
Arizonans who lost job due to virus won’t get full $400

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says budgetary constraints will prevent the state from providing a $100 per week match to the $300 per week unemployment proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says budgetary constraints will prevent the state from providing a $100 per week match to the $300 per week unemployment proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 15, 2020 5:18 p.m.

PHOENIX – Unemployed Arizonans who were expecting to receive an additional $400 a week under an executive order President Donald Trump signed last weekend will only receive $300 extra, Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Friday.

The $400 payment Trump announced to boost payments because of the coronavirus included a 25% state match. Arizona is among a large number of states that have opted out of that cash match because of budget concerns. The government issued rules earlier this week after pressure from states to allow them to count regular state unemployment payments toward the match.

That means the $100 Arizona match will come out of the state’s $240 per week unemployment benefit, so benefits paid to recipients will hit a maximum $540 per week, Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said. If FEMA approves Arizona’s plan, benefit checks could flow as soon as Sunday, and include two weeks of retroactive payments to the first week in August.

Ptak said it is important to keep the state’s unemployment trust fund solvent, so using that fund to boost benefits isn’t wise.

“We know we have to be responsible and prudent with these dollars,” he said. “We want to make sure that Arizonans can continue to receive unemployment later this year."

The trust held about $1.1 billion at the end of February, and it now has about $590 million.

“This plan provides immediate help for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, but we also want to look ahead and make sure Arizonans have help over the long term – that’s important,” he said.

The president acted after Congress failed to agree on an extension of a temporary $600-per-week payment that expired at the end of July, so Trump acted on his own.

Under that program that began in early April, people in Arizona who lost jobs got a total of $840 a week. Arizona’s regular unemployment benefit is the 2nd lowest in the nation and well below that of neighboring states, but Ducey has declined to push for higher rates.

More than 370,000 Arizonans are currently receiving unemployment benefits, up from about 17,500 before the pandemic hit in March and Ducey began ordering businesses to close to contain the spread of the virus. The $600 supplemental payments have helped many stay afloat, along with the businesses they patronize and the governments collecting taxes.

