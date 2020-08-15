OFFERS
Census workers still plan to knock on doors in Kingman

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 15, 2020 6:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 2020 U.S. Census non-response follow-up door-to-door field operation is slated to begin this month, but there are no specific dates set for Mohave County yet.

“Yes, the Census, it’s going on,” said Mohave County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee Chair Becky Fawson, “but they cut door-knocking short.”

Still, county residents may soon see Census workers in their neighborhoods. These workers will have an official Census ID badge and provide a number that can be called to verify their official capacity.

During this operation, Census field enumerators will knock on doors of residences that have not yet responded.

If they can’t make contact, they’ll leave a card with a unique ID nuimber that the household can use to respond online or call the Census toll-free number. If the household self-responds the field enumerator will not return. otherwise the enumerator will be back.

Self-response is easy, confidential and much less intrusive than a door-to-door interview, Census officials say.

And a complete count is “vital” so the city and county can receive the amount of government grants and assistance that it deserves, Fawson said.

“That’s why self-reporting is more important than ever,” Fawson said. “So much depends on that money, the funding for the community. People don’t realized how data-driven those grants and funds are. And they rely on census data.”

To self-report, visit https://my2020census.gov/ or call 844-330-2020 to fill out the questionnaire by phone.

Coronavirus makes responding to census more important for Kingman, Mohave County
County Corner | Be sure you are counted this census season, federal funding depends on it
Everybody counts in Mohave County
Census faces challenges as it aims to hire up to 500,000
Mohave County census committee seeks complete count
