Kingman resident age 40-49 is latest COVID-19 victim

KINGMAN – Two residents of the Kingman medical service area, including one age 40-49, succumbed to complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Thursday and Friday, Aug. 13-14.

They were among five deaths and 63 new cases of coronavirus announced during the two-day span, as cases and deaths trend higher again after a four-week decline.

Mohave County had been experiencing a four-week decline in the number of cases and deaths, but the numbers appear to be trending higher again.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths. But between Tuesday and Friday, the county logged 132 new cases and another 13 deaths.

The other deaths reported Thursday and Friday included a Kingman-area resident age 60-69, a Bullhead City resident age 50-59 and two Lake Havasu residents age 60-69 and 80-89.

County health officials have now confirmed 3,347 cases and 171 deaths since the first case was reported on March 24.

Fourteen of the new cases reported Thursday and Friday were in the Kingman area. They include 10 residents in vulnerable age groups, including four age 60-69, three age 50-59, two age 70-79 and one age 80-89.

There were also 28 new cases in Bullhead City. 19 in Lake Havasu City and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the most, with 1,565 positive cases and 72 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 1,045 cases and 42 deaths.

Kingman has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 644, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 60. There have been 80 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing one less case and 13 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 76.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.2 years. About 55% of the patients have been female. As of Monday, Aug. 10 the county was reporting that 1,841 patients had recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained in double digits on Friday, Aug. 14 for a seventh consecutive day. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 54 new cases of the virus from 121 tests for a positivity rate of 45%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 2% (3/156) on Friday, Aug. 7; 19% (36/186) on Saturday, Aug. 8; 14% (16/111) on Sunday, Aug. 9; 65% (24/37) on Monday, Aug. 10; 26% (24/192) on Tuesday, Aug. 11; 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12; and 10% (9/91) on Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to AZDHS, 19,196 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,451 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,745 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2 % have been positive, a number that has been rising for the past month.

Statewide on Saturday, Aug. 15, AZDHS was reporting 69 additional deaths, and 933 new cases from 11,996 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. Nearly 193,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,492 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 5.3 million confirmed cases and 168,455 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 15. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.