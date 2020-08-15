Kingman students start school at home on Monday, Aug. 17

KINGMAN – School begins Monday, Aug. 17 for students in the Kingman Unified School District, but the classrooms will be empty until at least September.

The KUSD board voted 3-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 11 to start school virtually on Monday, then move to a rotation beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 where half the students at a time will be in school.

In-person instruction for all students, with the exception of those who plan to attend school online all year, will begin on Oct. 19.

To reach its decision the board looked at three categories of data provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and presented by KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner at the KUSD board meeting.

They are the COVID-19 positivity rate for all county testing laboratories, the average daily rate of cases, and the percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms.

The positivity rate for Mohave County at the time of the meeting was 10.9%, Dorner said, which puts KUSD in a red zone under the AZDHS metrics. However, Dorner said the Kingman rate is 6.2% or lower.

For each category, a color indicates the severity of the problem and a recommended behavior, with red meaning students should remain off-campus, yellow meaning hybrid learning is possible, and green giving a green light for full-time in-person instruction.

According to the data presented by Dorner, Mohave County is in the yellow zone with the average daily rate of cases and in a green zone when it comes to hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms.

Prior to the night when the difficult decision was made, Dorner said the district reached out to all its students, spoke with parents, and surveyed teachers.

Dorner said 913 students, or 17%, opted for the online mode of learning. That means they are provided with the tools but essentially study and pace themselves.

Fifty-eight percent of KUSD students – 3,206 – will be considered a virtual cohort that will be moved to hybrid mode on Sept. 8 and would start in-person learning in October.

Another 26% of the student body – 1,413 students – did not answer the school district’s questions.

Dorner explained what is meant by “virtual,” the mode in which students will begin school on Monday.

“Virtual means you are using your computer at home until it’s safe,” Dorner said, noting some parents are confused between “virtual” and “online” modes. “In virtual, they are not in the building but they are fully participating.”

That means instruction is teacher-led.

If the positive trends of last couple of weeks continues and the community does not experience an increase in COVID-19 cases, KUSD will move to hybrid learning on Sept. 8.

The hybrid mode will have half of the students at school at a time with live teachers. All students without medical conditions will be expected to wear face coverings, Dorner said.

Board Member Jen Shumway, who voted against the decision, said setting dates is not consistent with relying on data.

“We waited for the data,” Shunway said. “Let’s not dismiss it. I’m not in favor of a calendar-based reset to hybrid.”

Shumway also pointed out the district should not get overly excited with the Kingman positivity number. She said all Mohave County communities are connected, with a lot of parents commuting to Bullhead City and Laughlin, and even Las Vegas, to work.

Dorner said the district will continue to monitor the data, but explained that the lack of tentative target dates was creating anxiety for the community.

She said she hopes the downware trend of the virus continues so that all three AZDHS metrics will be met by the time the dates arrive.