Obituary | Danny Lee Briles

Danny Lee Briles

Danny Lee Briles

Originally Published: August 15, 2020 4:59 p.m.

Danny Lee Briles, age 69, June 6, 1951-Aug. 7, 2020. He passed away in his home in Phoenix of cancer.

Born in Burlington, Kansas-he moved to Kingman, Arizona and graduated in 1969. He served in the Navy, worked at Duval Mine and graduated Bethany Bible College.

Dan served in ministry for 48 years. Ten years as lead pastor of Cambridge Assembly of God, in Idaho and Kingman First Assembly of God (Hope City Church) for another 23 years. He retired to Phoenix, Arizona.

Married for 49 years to his wife Deborah (Hayden), they ministered, and have been on many adventures around the world together. Dan leaves behind two children: Micah Briles and spouse Jolynn (Murphy) of San Antonio, Texas, and Heather (Briles) Lewandowski and spouse Paul of Portland, Oregon; one sister, Linda Hudgins of Doniphan, Missouri; six grandchildren, Christopher Briles and spouse Yachel, Cody Briles, Ashley (Briles)Landes and spouse Derek, also Hayden, Pippi, and Harper Lewandowski; and four great-grandchildren, Eliav, Hallel, Evelyn, and Jayden.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Lorin and Pat Briles; siblings, John, Lorin, Robbie and Kathy (Briles) Williams; and a son, Matthew.

Dan’s passion was being a pastor and spiritual mentor. He was a charismatic communicator and teacher who used illustrated sermons to convey spiritual concepts for practical application. He loved the Bible and the land of Israel. He hosted numerous groups there. He was generous in his support of missions, disaster relief and refugee assistance. He will be remembered as giving everyone a chance. His humor and passion won’t be forgotten.

Per Dan’s request, there will be no formal memorial service but rather a Facebook memorial page. The family has requested that any gifts in his honor be sent to:

First Love Skateboarding

c/o Portland Christian Center

5700 SW Dosch Rd

Portland, OR 97239

