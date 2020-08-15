Obituary | Danny Lee Briles
Danny Lee Briles, age 69, June 6, 1951-Aug. 7, 2020. He passed away in his home in Phoenix of cancer.
Born in Burlington, Kansas-he moved to Kingman, Arizona and graduated in 1969. He served in the Navy, worked at Duval Mine and graduated Bethany Bible College.
Dan served in ministry for 48 years. Ten years as lead pastor of Cambridge Assembly of God, in Idaho and Kingman First Assembly of God (Hope City Church) for another 23 years. He retired to Phoenix, Arizona.
Married for 49 years to his wife Deborah (Hayden), they ministered, and have been on many adventures around the world together. Dan leaves behind two children: Micah Briles and spouse Jolynn (Murphy) of San Antonio, Texas, and Heather (Briles) Lewandowski and spouse Paul of Portland, Oregon; one sister, Linda Hudgins of Doniphan, Missouri; six grandchildren, Christopher Briles and spouse Yachel, Cody Briles, Ashley (Briles)Landes and spouse Derek, also Hayden, Pippi, and Harper Lewandowski; and four great-grandchildren, Eliav, Hallel, Evelyn, and Jayden.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Lorin and Pat Briles; siblings, John, Lorin, Robbie and Kathy (Briles) Williams; and a son, Matthew.
Dan’s passion was being a pastor and spiritual mentor. He was a charismatic communicator and teacher who used illustrated sermons to convey spiritual concepts for practical application. He loved the Bible and the land of Israel. He hosted numerous groups there. He was generous in his support of missions, disaster relief and refugee assistance. He will be remembered as giving everyone a chance. His humor and passion won’t be forgotten.
Per Dan’s request, there will be no formal memorial service but rather a Facebook memorial page. The family has requested that any gifts in his honor be sent to:
First Love Skateboarding
c/o Portland Christian Center
5700 SW Dosch Rd
Portland, OR 97239
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- A deadly day for Mohave County
- No Fair: Coronavirus forces cancellation of Mohave County Fair
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New daily cases declining but COVID-19 death toll still climbing in Mohave County
- Kingman man arrested for felony flight, warrants after high-speed chase and crash
- Mohave County health director sees signs of progress in battle against COVID-19
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: