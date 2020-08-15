OFFERS
Obituary | Linda D. Seapy

Linda D. Seapy

Linda D. Seapy

Originally Published: August 15, 2020 5 p.m.

Linda D. Seapy passed away July 3, 2020 at 72 years of age. Linda was born in Springville, Arizona to Dahl A. Burk and Lavonna Burk.

After spending her childhood moving around Arizona she chose to settle in Kingman, Arizona, in 1966. In 1969 she married the love of her life, Walter Seapy.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Seapy; her parents, and her brother, Mitchell Burk.

She is survived and will be very much missed by her sister Cherry Burk, her honorary sister Diona Bidwell, sister-in-law Dixie Burk, niece Corie Burk, and nephew Justin Finley-Burk.

