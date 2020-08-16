Another 13 COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus, and no new deaths, the evening of Saturday, Aug. 15.

There were seven new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and six in the Bullhead City service area. Mohave County has now experienced 3,360 cases of COVID-19 and suffered 174 deaths, according to county health officials.

The new cases announced Saturday primarily involved older adults in vulnerable age brackets, including two age 60-69 and three age 70-79.

The number of cases and deaths appear to be rising again in the county after a four-week decline.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths. But between Tuesday and Saturday, a span of five days, the county logged 145 new cases and 13 deaths.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the most, with 1,571 positive cases and 72 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 1,052 cases and 42 deaths.

The Kingman service area has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 644, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 60. There have been 80 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing three fewer cases and 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 76.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.2 years. About 55% of the patients have been female. As of Monday, Aug. 10 the county was reporting that 1,841 patients had recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents fell sharply on Saturday, Aug. 15, after registering in double digits for the past week. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 15 new cases of the virus from 181 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 19% (36/186) on Saturday, Aug. 8; 14% (16/111) on Sunday, Aug. 9; 65% (24/37) on Monday, Aug. 10; 26% (24/192) on Tuesday, Aug. 11; 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12; 10% (9/91) on Thursday, Aug. 13; and 45% (54/121) on Friday, Aug. 14.

According to AZDHS, 19,377 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,607 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,770 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have been positive, a number that has been rising for the past month.

Statewide on Sunday, Aug. 16, AZDHS was reporting 14 additional deaths, and 883 new cases from 16,503 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 193,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,506 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.4 million confirmed cases and 169,525 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 16. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.