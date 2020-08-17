OFFERS
Police seek help identifying girl found on Gates Avenue

The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this girl who was found alive and unharmed in the 1900 block of Gates Avenue in Kingman at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. (Kingman Police Department courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 17, 2020 3:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – The public’s assistance is needed to help identify a little girl who was found alive and unharmed in the 1900 block of Gates Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

The girl is believed to be about six years of age, Kingman police wrote in a news release. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, stands about 3-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was found wearing a purple unicorn shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about the girl’s identity is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191.

No other information is being released, police said.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

