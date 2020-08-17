Police seek help identifying girl found on Gates Avenue
KINGMAN – The public’s assistance is needed to help identify a little girl who was found alive and unharmed in the 1900 block of Gates Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
The girl is believed to be about six years of age, Kingman police wrote in a news release. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, stands about 3-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was found wearing a purple unicorn shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information about the girl’s identity is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191.
No other information is being released, police said.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
