Blood drive slated; donations to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

KINGMAN – Blood drives are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19-20 at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s main campus.

“Donate blood and save hospital patients’ lives at the upcoming community blood drives,” Vitalant blood services wrote in a news release.

Vitalant wrote that all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors can expect to receive their test results in about three weeks.

To schedule an appointment go to vitalant.org.

Information from vitalant.org