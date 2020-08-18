OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 18
Blood drive slated; donations to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies

Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteers will host a blood drive Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21 at Beale Celebrations. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 18, 2020 4:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Blood drives are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19-20 at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s main campus.

“Donate blood and save hospital patients’ lives at the upcoming community blood drives,” Vitalant blood services wrote in a news release.

Vitalant wrote that all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors can expect to receive their test results in about three weeks.

To schedule an appointment go to vitalant.org.

Information from vitalant.org

