OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 18
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman

Heavy rain slowed traffic on Stockton Hill Road at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Heavy rain slowed traffic on Stockton Hill Road at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 18, 2020 5:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning for the Kingman area until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Wednesday’s high will be near 106 degrees with a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms after noon. A low of about 79 degrees is forecast for Wednesday. Heavy rain was falling when the Miner went to press at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 105 degrees. It will begin to cool on Friday, Aug. 21 with a high near 102 degrees. The forecast calls for highs of 100 on Saturday, Aug. 22 and 99 on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

National Weather Service extends excessive heat warning
Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
Excessive heat watch issued for Wednesday, Thursday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State