Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning for the Kingman area until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Wednesday’s high will be near 106 degrees with a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms after noon. A low of about 79 degrees is forecast for Wednesday. Heavy rain was falling when the Miner went to press at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 105 degrees. It will begin to cool on Friday, Aug. 21 with a high near 102 degrees. The forecast calls for highs of 100 on Saturday, Aug. 22 and 99 on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- No Fair: Coronavirus forces cancellation of Mohave County Fair
- Mohave County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
- Police seek help identifying girl found on Gates Avenue
- Kingman man arrested for felony flight, warrants after high-speed chase and crash
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: