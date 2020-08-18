Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning for the Kingman area until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Wednesday’s high will be near 106 degrees with a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms after noon. A low of about 79 degrees is forecast for Wednesday. Heavy rain was falling when the Miner went to press at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 105 degrees. It will begin to cool on Friday, Aug. 21 with a high near 102 degrees. The forecast calls for highs of 100 on Saturday, Aug. 22 and 99 on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Information provided by the National Weather Service