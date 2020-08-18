OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 18
KRMC welcomes new specialist to Kingman Pulmonary Associates

Ordessia Charran, MD is a new doctor at Kingman Regional Medical Center. She specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. (KRMC photo)

Originally Published: August 18, 2020 4:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has welcomed a new physician to its medical staff.

Dr. Ordessia Charran, MD, specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. She cares for patients in the hospital’s ICU (intensive care unit) with a variety of conditions, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), septic shock, diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), seizures and other critical illness, KRMC wrote in a news release.

Charran also sees patients at Kingman Pulmonary Associates, treating conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary embolism, pulmonary nodules, lung cancer and other lung diseases.

She earned her doctorate from St. George’s University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University Hospital/MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

She then completed a Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship at Mount Sinai St Luke’s/Roosevelt and Beth Israel hospitals in New York City. She practiced there for three years before relocating to Arizona.

Communication is key in Charran’s approach. She said she believes in teaching patients and families about their conditions and medications, empowering them to take charge of their health.

Charran practices evidence-based medicine and keeps pace with the latest innovations in Pulmonary and Critical Care medicine, the news release said.

Information provided by KRMC

