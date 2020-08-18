Mohave Community College to start fall semester remotely on Aug. 24
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will start its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24.
All lectures and lessons will be remote, which includes traditional online delivery enhanced by synchronous Zoom meetings. This includes all Career and Technical Education, Health Profession and General Education courses.
Some clinical experiences will be replaced by simulation, while others will be held at health care facilities. Career and Technical Education labs are restricted to 10 persons, as are chemistry labs.
Associate Dean of Instruction Stephen Eaton, General Education Dean Stephanie Dieringer and Associate Dean of Instruction - Career and Technical Education Jason Gee reported at the Aug. 14 MCC board meeting that the academic affairs team has been working diligently to provide the most viable learning opportunities for MCC students.
There are two key components to opening college buildings for in-person instruction, as the Arizona Department of Health Services recommended.
These are: strategies in place to mitigate risk and reduce the spread of COVID-19, and the level of spread occurring within the community, both discussed at the meeting.
Mohave County is in the moderate spread range, according to AZDHS data distributed to the board.
To see a video of an online tutorial for students about what to expect when the fall semester starts, go here https://bit.ly/3g6xTu
