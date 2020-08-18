Mohave County records 8 new virus cases Sunday, no report on Monday

KINGMAN – Mohave County announced eight new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 the evening of Sunday, Aug. 16.

There was no report issued Monday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which will now be reporting new cases to the public with a one-day delay. Tuesday’s report, which was to contain data received by the county on Monday, was not released in time for today’s newspaper.

Only one of the new cases revealed Sunday by county health officials was from the Kingman medical service area. That individual was an adult age 50-59. There were also five new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and two new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The new cases raised the case count to 3,368 in Mohave County, according to the news release from the county on Aug. 16, but the county website was listing just 3,326 cases on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The county also adjusted the number of deaths from complications of COVID-19 by one from 174 to 175.

A four-week decline in the number of cases and deaths appears to be leveling off in the county.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths. But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 16, a span of six days, the county logged 153 new cases and 13 deaths. Those figures are derived from the news release. The adjustments made to the website would set the count for the six days at only 111 cases but 14 deaths, meaning deaths are rising again while new cases continue to fall.

No explanation was given for the downward adjustment.

The Bullhead City service area has suffered the most since the first case was announced on March 24, with 1,576 positive cases and 72 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 1,054 cases and 42 deaths.

The Kingman service area has experienced a comparably small number of cases with 645, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 60. There have been 80 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics routinely vary, with Mohave County showing 15 fewer cases and 11 fewer deaths in Sunday’s news release than the state was reporting on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 76.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.2 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

As of Monday, Aug. 17 the county website was reporting that 2,161 patients had recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents continues to rise and fall.

According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Monday, Aug. 17, there were 15 new cases of the virus from 66 tests for a positivity rate of 23%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 14% (16/111) on Sunday, Aug. 9; 65% (24/37) on Monday, Aug. 10; 26% (24/192) on Tuesday, Aug. 11; 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12; 10% (9/91) on Thursday, Aug. 13; 45% (54/121) on Friday, Aug. 14; 8% (15/181) on Saturday, Aug. 15; and 6% (5/79) on Sunday, Aug. 16.

According to AZDHS, 19,522 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,730 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,792 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.4% have been positive, a number that has been rising for the past month.

Statewide on Monday, Aug. 17, AZDHS reported no new deaths, and just 468 new cases from 7,476 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

It was the first time in more than three weeks that the state had a day without a COVID-19 death.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, AZDHS was reporting 23 new deaths, and 915 new cases from 6,000 tests for a positivity rate of 15%.

Nearly 195,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,529 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases and 170,575 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.