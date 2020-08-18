OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 18
Obituary | Alan Dale Siegfried

Alan Dale Siegfried

Originally Published: August 18, 2020 5:36 p.m.

Alan Dale Siegfried of Golden Valley passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, with his sons by his side.

Alan was born in Escondido, California on Oct. 13, 1956, and spent his childhood and young adult life in Vista, California. He was most recently a 31-year resident of Mohave County.

Alan was a member of Hilltop Foursquare Church in Kingman, where he will be fondly remembered for his guitar playing. He was also immensely proud of his missionary work in Costa Rica.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Siegfried; parents, Ray Siegfried and Dora McGown; and brother, Walter Siegfried. He fought hard the last year of his life to create more memories with those he loved the most: sons, Alan (Lynette) Siegfried of Reno, Nevada, and William (Tessa) Siegfried of Vista, California; daughter, Danielle (Chris) Stutte of Roseburg, Oregon; grandchildren, Christopher, Jerica, Willie, Sabashton, Ryan and Christian; and his most-beloved service dog, Felon.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of spending money on flowers; please consider spending extra time with those you love.

