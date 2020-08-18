Obituary | David C. Wilcox, Jr.

It is with great sorrow we announce the death of David C. Wilcox, Jr., Attorney Emeritus on Aug. 2, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona at the age of 82. David was born on Oct. 18, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Rev. David C. Wilcox Sr. and Vera Smith Wilcox.

After high school David attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. and then transferred to Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and received his Juris Doctorate in 1962 in Real Estate Law.

After nearly 30 years as a Supervisor in Housing and Development for the County of Milwaukee, Wisconsin Government, David traveled to his new home in 1990 in Kingman, Arizona, with his companion, Christine.

David enjoyed reading, swimming at Del Web and exploring Kingman and the surrounding cities. He especially enjoyed his “spiritual” walking and his favorite biblical phrase, John 3:16-17 and song, The Old Rugged Cross.

David is survived by his sons Scott (Marybeth) and Mark (Sandi). Also by his beloved grandchildren, Sierra Paige Wilcox and Blake Hayden Wilcox. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Hope and Marlene.

Angels On Your Pillow Sweet Man, Love Chris.

Arrangements were handled by Mohave Memorial Funeral Home.