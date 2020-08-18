Parks board to discuss COVID-19
KINGMAN – Staff reports pertaining to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Recreation Division and COVID-19-related challenges are all planned for the 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 virtual meeting of the Kingman Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission.
The meeting will open with a report on golf course play, tournaments, leagues and specials. Patrick Friend, golf course superintendent, will then provide commissioners with his report.
Two more superintendent reports are on the docket Wednesday, the first of which will address the Recreation Division. Jerry Sipe, parks superintendent, will then update commissioners on the Parks Maintenance Division and its work.
The last report commissioners are set to receive will come from Parks Director Mike Meersman. He will speak on the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Master Plan, the Adopt-a-Park program, trails and challenges associated with COVID-19.
In-person attendance to the meeting is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting live via Channel 4 or at the city’s YouTube page, https://bit.ly/2MRgaKW.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
