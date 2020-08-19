Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents

KINGMAN - Complications of COVID-19 have claimed the lives of two more Kingman-area residents.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The patients who died in the Kingman medical service area included one each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges. An adult age 60-69 in the Lake Havasu City area also perished, according to county health officials.

Of the 11 new cases, two were in the Kingman area – an adult age 30-39 and another age 50-59. There were also seven new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and two in the Lake Havasu City area, the county reported in a news release.

The deaths raise the death toll to 178 in Mohave County, according to county health officials, who were reporting Tuesday that 3,350 county residents have contracted the disease. That figure had been listed at 3,368 in a news release on Sunday Aug. 16, but was reduced to 3,326 on the county website the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18. It was then raised to 3,350 – an increase of 24 cases – but only 11 new cases were reported Tuesday. No explanation was provided for the fluctuations.

Arizona’s Department of Health Services was reporting Wednesday, Aug. 19 that the county has experienced 3,411 cases and 189 deaths, which is 61 more cases and 11 more deaths than the county has tabulated.

According to the county’s revised figures, Bullhead City has still suffered the most of the three medical service areas, with 1,574 cases and 73 deaths. The county was listing Lake Havasu City as having experienced 1,045 cases and 43 deaths.

Kingman has suffered a comparably small number of cases with 652, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 62. There have been 78 cases in the Arizona Strip.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.3 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

A four-week decline in the number of cases and deaths appears to be leveling off in the county.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths. But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 16, a span of six days, the county logged 153 new cases and 13 deaths. Those figures are derived from the news releases. The adjustments made to the website would set the count for the six days at only 111 cases but 14 deaths, meaning deaths are rising again while new cases continue to fall.

As of Monday, Aug. 17 the county website was reporting that 2,161 patients had recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high.

According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Tuesday, Aug. 18, there were 28 new cases of the virus from 57 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 49%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 14% (16/111) on Sunday, Aug. 9; 65% (24/37) on Monday, Aug. 10; 26% (24/192) on Tuesday, Aug. 11; 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12; 10% (9/91) on Thursday, Aug. 13; 45% (54/121) on Friday, Aug. 14; 8% (15/181) on Saturday, Aug. 15; 6% (5/79) on Sunday, Aug. 16; and 23% (15/66) on Monday, Aug. 17.

According to AZDHS, 19,579 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,784 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,795 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.4% have been positive, a number that has been rising for the past month.

Statewide on Wednesday, Aug. 19, AZDHS was reporting 105 new deaths, and 637 new cases from 8,029 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 195,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,634 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 5.5 million confirmed cases and 171,862 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.