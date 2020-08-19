OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 19
Weather  96.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres

The Ridge Fire is shown burning in the Hualapai Mountains. The fire had burned 986 acres by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 19. (BLM photo/Public domain)

The Ridge Fire is shown burning in the Hualapai Mountains. The fire had burned 986 acres by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 19. (BLM photo/Public domain)

Originally Published: August 19, 2020 10:03 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains, caused by a lightning strike on Sunday, Aug. 16, has now grown to 500 acres and wasn’t slowed by stormy weather in the area on Tuesday, Aug. 18. An extra 20 fire personnel have been brought in to battle the blaze, increasing the contingent to 120.

The thunderstorms, rain and hail experienced in the Kingman area the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 18 provided no relief, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management, which wrote on its Facebook page that “little to no rain was received over the fire area.”

Winds, however, did impact the blaze.

“Thunderstorms in the fire area produced winds upwards of 50 mph pushing fire in all directions and increasing fire activity,” the agency wrote, adding that there remains no threat to homes or structures. The fire had burned just 85 acres as of the morning of Monday, Aug. 17, but grew substantially.

The Pine Lake Fire District wrote on its Facebook page that the increase in fire activity has the area looking at a “very serious fire event.”

“At this time do not be alarmed but be prepared: Have your bags packed and ready to go should an evacuation be necessary,” the fire district wrote. “If an evacuation is called for listen for the siren and follow instructions to evacuate.”

The fire is being combatted by 120 personnel, and fueled by grass, chaparral, pinon-juniper and scrub oak ponderosa pine. Due to storm activity, the fire is mostly moving north and west, according to InciWeb, the federal fire information system.

“During the heat of the day short uphill runs with occasional torching has been observed,” InciWeb notes of the fire’s behavior. “As the sun sets and humidity increases fire behavior decreases to backing downhill, creeping and smoldering through grass, leaf litter and pine needles on the ground.”

“Firefighters will continue to work supported by aircraft as needed to attain containment,” the release continued. “They will be using roads, trails and natural features such as rock outcroppings and other areas with light vegetation as containment features in this steep, rough and rugged terrain.”

Mohave County residents are encouraged to sign up for the County's Code Red Emergency Notification System: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF06DA57F62C.

Information provided by InciWeb, BLM and Pine Lake Fire District

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
Pinion Pines evacuated after winds fan Dean Peak Fire
Fire threatens Pine Lake community
***UPDATE*** Sweetwater Fire in Hualapai Mountains growing
***UPDATE*** Sweetwater Fire activity in Hualapais limited
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State