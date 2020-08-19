OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 19
Weather  96.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

UniSource asks residents to conserve energy from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19

UniSource is asking customers to conserve energy from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 to reduce stress on the electrical grid caused by the recent high temperatures. (Adobe image)

UniSource is asking customers to conserve energy from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 to reduce stress on the electrical grid caused by the recent high temperatures. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: August 19, 2020 2:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – UniSource Energy Services is asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy use between 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 to limit the strain on the western grid.

“Although UniSource expects to have enough energy to serve our customers, we’re joining other Arizona utilities in calling for a second day of voluntary energy conservation to support reliability throughout the southwestern United States. Similar calls are being issued by Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power and Trico,” Unisource wrote in a news release.

“We saw a meaningful impact on peak energy use as customers responded to the call yesterday,” said Erik Bakken, vice president of System Operations and Energy Resources. “Thank you to everyone who participated, and we appreciate continued efforts again today as we try to do our part to support regional electric reliability”

Today is likely the last day such efforts will be needed, Bakken said, as weather forecasts and wholesale energy prices indicate easing pressure on energy supplies beginning tomorrow.

Customers can help reduce energy use between 3-8 p.m. today by following these measures:

  • Turn up the thermostat to 78 or higher. Customers can consider pre-cooling their homes to lower temperatures before 3 p.m. to improve comfort afterward.
  • Avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment.
  • Adjust timers to ensure that pool pumps operate at night, not during the day.
  • Avoid using electric laundry dryers or other heat-generating appliances during the day that can raise the temperature inside your home or business.
  • Close shades, blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out, especially during the afternoon in rooms facing west.

Additional conservation tips are available online at uesaz.com/tips.

UniSource provides electric service to more than 96,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties.

Information provided by Unisource

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

4 ways to keep cooling bills down this summer
Electricity rate hearing is Thursday in Kingman
Energy bills too high? Turn to sun to save
UniSource offering home energy assessments
PowerShift offers off-peak rates
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State