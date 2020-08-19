UniSource asks residents to conserve energy from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19

KINGMAN – UniSource Energy Services is asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy use between 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 to limit the strain on the western grid.

“Although UniSource expects to have enough energy to serve our customers, we’re joining other Arizona utilities in calling for a second day of voluntary energy conservation to support reliability throughout the southwestern United States. Similar calls are being issued by Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power and Trico,” Unisource wrote in a news release.

“We saw a meaningful impact on peak energy use as customers responded to the call yesterday,” said Erik Bakken, vice president of System Operations and Energy Resources. “Thank you to everyone who participated, and we appreciate continued efforts again today as we try to do our part to support regional electric reliability”

Today is likely the last day such efforts will be needed, Bakken said, as weather forecasts and wholesale energy prices indicate easing pressure on energy supplies beginning tomorrow.

Customers can help reduce energy use between 3-8 p.m. today by following these measures:

Turn up the thermostat to 78 or higher. Customers can consider pre-cooling their homes to lower temperatures before 3 p.m. to improve comfort afterward.

Avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment.

Adjust timers to ensure that pool pumps operate at night, not during the day.

Avoid using electric laundry dryers or other heat-generating appliances during the day that can raise the temperature inside your home or business.

Close shades, blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out, especially during the afternoon in rooms facing west.

Additional conservation tips are available online at uesaz.com/tips.

UniSource provides electric service to more than 96,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties.

Information provided by Unisource