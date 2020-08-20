A Burning Issue: Kingman area experiencing busiest fire season in years; cooler weather could bring relief

Vehicle, brush and structure fires have been on the rise in the Kingman area over the past few months. While dry and hot conditions are contributing to more brush fires, Kingman Fire Department Chief Jake Rhoades said he can’t pinpoint a particular factor behind the variety of burns: “It’s just busy.”

In fact, people are even asking the chief if Kingman has an arsonist.

“That’s not the case,” he said. “It’s just a busy season for us. This past month, in the last week, we’re 75 calls above normal compared to the weekly average. This month we’re trending to have over 800 calls. It’s just a busy, busy time. It’s not COVID-19 related, it’s not any singular thing; it just seems to be busy.”

The chief said fires are typically on the rise during this time of year because there isn’t a lot of moisture. Pair that with the growth of flora over the spring, and the area is experiencing dry conditions with no shortage of fuel for fires. Burn bans are in place in both Kingman and Mohave County.

“So you see the propensity for more roadside fires, more brushfires,” Rhoades said. “Plus it’s hot, so vehicles are overheating and have break issues; those contribute to vehicle fires.”

And while June, July and August are typically busier fire months for the Kingman area, Rhoades did note “this one just seems to be busier than most,” or at least when compared with the last few years during the same timeframe. He said KFD doesn’t typically have many structure fires to which it must respond, but this year, those incidents are on the rise as well.

An increase in structure fires, just like with other types of fires, can be attributed to a variety of factors.

“Anything from human error to still being under investigation,” the fire chief said. “Not one single cause rises above any of the others; it’s just very random.”

However, there are a few frequent culprits the chief took time to discuss. Rhoades first mentioned cooking fires, and urged residents to remain aware of hot stoves and refrain from leaving food on the stove, which he noted as a common cause of structure fires. And people should be mindful of their usage of candles and similar products, which the chief said now burn faster and hotter due to the materials from which they are made.

Trash, uncut grass and out-of-control weeds should all be mitigated as well, seeing as they all can increase the chance of a brush fire. If next to a home, that brush fire can turn into a structure fire rather quickly.

As for when the current busy fire season may subside, Rhoades said it’s all weather dependent. He said cooler weather always seems to help.

“That way vehicles aren’t running as hot and we don’t have as many breakdowns,” he said. “Usually whenever you get a little moisture and things are cooling down, you don’t get as many roadside fires.”

Rhoades said once temperatures begin to drop back into the 80s, or even 90s, the area could get some relief. The decrease in temperatures will also go a long way in terms of firefighter safety. He explained that firefighters’ bunker gear protects from the heat of a fire, but is not designed to keep one cool.

“It’s hot, plain and simple,” he said. “We don’t have the manpower and resources to substitute out as often as we should. Now firefighter safety is our No. 1 priority, but we also have hazards to mitigate.”

Thankfully, Rhoades said, KFD and other fire agencies in Mohave County are all on board with a mutual-aid agreement. That provides all agencies with additional pools of resources, including firefighters that can be substituted in when extreme heat is a factor. “Our mutual aid network right now in Mohave County is working very, very well,” he said.