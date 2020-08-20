City of Kingman slates Family Outdoor Bingo Night

KINGMAN – Family Outdoor Bingo Night will be held Friday, Aug. 21 at the basketball courts in Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

Admission costs $5 per person, and includes dinner and a bingo card, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release.

Dinner will consist of a hot dog, chips, cookies and soda or water, and begins at 6 p.m.

Bingo will be played from 7-9 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department.

Call 928-757-7919 for more information.

Information provided by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department.