Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 21
City of Kingman slates Family Outdoor Bingo Night

The City of Kingman will host family Bingo night on Friday, Aug. 21 at Centennial Park. (Photo by elizalO, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/34mkz2q)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 4:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – Family Outdoor Bingo Night will be held Friday, Aug. 21 at the basketball courts in Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

Admission costs $5 per person, and includes dinner and a bingo card, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release.

Dinner will consist of a hot dog, chips, cookies and soda or water, and begins at 6 p.m.

Bingo will be played from 7-9 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department.

Call 928-757-7919 for more information.

Information provided by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department.

State