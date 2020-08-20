Decline in Mohave County COVID-19 deaths and cases has leveled off

KINGMAN – Four more Mohave County residents have died and 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 18-19.

Two of the deaths were in the Kingman medical service area – one adult each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges. An adult age 60-69 from Lake Havasu City and a patient age 70-79 in Bullhead City also died from complications of the disease.

The deaths raise the toll to 179 in Mohave County, according to county health officials, who were reporting Tuesday that 3,384 county residents have contracted the virus.

A four-week decline in the case count and the death toll in the county appears to have leveled off.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths, according to daily county news releases.

But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 17 the county logged 164 new cases and 16 deaths, an increase in both categories, according to the county releases.

County health officials, after adjusting the caseload downward last week, are confirming far fewer cases and deaths in Mohave County than the totals tabulated by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state showed 3,454 cases and 191 deaths in Mohave County the morning of Thursday, Aug. 20, which is 70 more cases and 12 more deaths than county officials verify.

According to the county’s revised figures, Bullhead City has still suffered the most of the three medical service areas, with 1,581 cases and 74 deaths. The county was listing Lake Havasu City as having experienced 1,057 cases and 43 deaths.

Kingman has suffered a comparably small number of cases with 660, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 62. There have been 77 cases, but no deaths, in the Arizona Strip.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.3 years. About 55% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high.

According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Wednesday, Aug. 19, there were 43 new cases of the virus from 121 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 35%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12; 10% (9/91) on Thursday, Aug. 13; 45% (54/121) on Friday, Aug. 14; 8% (15/181) on Saturday, Aug. 15; 6% (5/79) on Sunday, Aug. 16; 23% (15/66) on Monday, Aug. 17; and 49% (28/57) on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to AZDHS, 19,700 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,889 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,811 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.5% have been positive, a number that has been rising for more than a month.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 20, AZDHS was reporting 50 new deaths, and 723 new cases from 8,567 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 196,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,684 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.6 million confirmed cases and 173,186 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.