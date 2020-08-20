Golden Valley firm donates hand sanitizer

Debra Sixta, left, donated 350 bottles of hand sanitizer to Kingman Academy of Learning High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The donation was compliments of BluGluv, a new company that manufactures hand sanitizer in Golden Valley. The donation was accepted by KAOL Executive Director Eric Lillis, right. The company plans to give 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to area schools and nonprofit organizations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)