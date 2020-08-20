Golden Valley firm donates hand sanitizer
Originally Published: August 20, 2020 6:16 p.m.
Debra Sixta, left, donated 350 bottles of hand sanitizer to Kingman Academy of Learning High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The donation was compliments of BluGluv, a new company that manufactures hand sanitizer in Golden Valley. The donation was accepted by KAOL Executive Director Eric Lillis, right. The company plans to give 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to area schools and nonprofit organizations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)
Most Read
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Obituary
- Police seek help identifying girl found on Gates Avenue
- No Fair: Coronavirus forces cancellation of Mohave County Fair
- Mohave County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
- Another 13 COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: