OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 21
Weather  89.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley firm donates hand sanitizer

Debra Sixta, left, donated 350 bottles of hand sanitizer to Kingman Academy of Learning High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Debra Sixta, left, donated 350 bottles of hand sanitizer to Kingman Academy of Learning High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 6:16 p.m.

Debra Sixta, left, donated 350 bottles of hand sanitizer to Kingman Academy of Learning High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The donation was compliments of BluGluv, a new company that manufactures hand sanitizer in Golden Valley. The donation was accepted by KAOL Executive Director Eric Lillis, right. The company plans to give 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to area schools and nonprofit organizations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Academy students make blankets for senior citizens
Kingman Academy of Learning High School graduates Saturday, Aug. 1
Mohave County plans for pandemic election
Health Inspections: Friday, August 23, 2013
Mono case at Hualapai Elementary, other cases unknown in county
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State