Kingman Miner August 21 Adoption Spotlight: Dylan

Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-c and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 4:28 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Dylan is a fun-loving kid with a great smile. He recently received an award for Academic Excellence and is proud of being on the school honor roll! He enjoys math and science, especially performing experiments. Dylan would love if his forever family had a dog. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
