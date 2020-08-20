Mohave County Sheriff’s Office rescues stranded off-roaders

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue members were called to the Hualapai Mountains near Moss Wash at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 to help two individuals who had rolled their Polaris off-road vehicle.

According to the MCSO Search and Rescue Facebook page, the 37-year-old male was an off-duty paramedic and the 32-year-old female was an off-duty nurse. Both indicated they were uninjured and needed supplies and assistance.

The pair had been hiking to gain cellphone service, but had no food or water. SAR was activated and began responding. At about 8:15 p.m., the female called again and said the male was experiencing back and side pain, and showing signs of dehydration, making the situation an emergency.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter from Flagstaff was launched to bring medical intervention. Both were extracted from the remote wilderness area and brought to a local hospital, where they refused medical attention.

“Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to bring plenty of supplies when recreating in the remote wilderness areas of Mohave County, and never travel with only one vehicle,” Search and Rescue wrote. “Traveling in groups increases the chances for people to self-rescue and resolve many of the issues motorists can face while recreating in the back country areas of the county.”

Information provided by MCSO