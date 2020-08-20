Obituary | Sharon Lee Goodsell Johnson

Sharon Lee Goodsell Johnson passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020, in the home of her daughter Dartell in Mesa, Arizona. She died from cerebral arteriosclerosis and respiratory distress. She was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the oldest of four daughters to Lee Wilson and Ellen LaDore Ward Goodsell. She grew up in Idaho, leaving Pocatello, Idaho, in 1954. She had many fond memories of her grandparents, spending time on their farms in both Weston and Malad, Idaho, and spending time with family at family reunions. Her father worked for the Department of Agriculture and her family moved many times during her younger years.

In 1954, her father was transferred to Delta, Utah, for the summer, and then Springville, Utah, in the fall, where she attended Springville Junior High, and Springville High School. Her father passed away March 1960, three months before her graduation. She attended BYU (Brigham Young University) for a year and did secretarial work until she married in 1963.



She worked to help her husband finish college until 1965, at which time they moved to Monroe, Utah, for his first teaching assignment. Her husband taught school in Utah for three years and then moved the family to Tempe, Arizona, in 1970. Sharon typed doctoral dissertations for the College of Education at ASU (Arizona State University) from 1971-1973, while her husband worked on his doctorate degree. After his graduation from ASU, they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona for 11 years from 1974-1985 and then on to Kingman, Arizona from 1985-present. She was a homemaker for many years and then worked as a typist for a newspaper and a title company from 1989-2002, and did medical transcription from 1996-2001.

Sharon married Roger L Johnson on June 6, 1963, in the Manti Temple, Manti, Utah. They had five children: Lee Roger (Charmen) Johnson, Mesa, Arizona; Justine (Craig) Harris, Washington, Missouri; Travis Craig (Rose) Johnson, Issaquah, Washington; Sheldon Mark Johnson, Kingman, Arizona; and Dartell Johnson, Mesa, Arizona, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by three sisters: Betty Jeanne (Glenn Allan) Hansen of Springville, Utah; Sue Ellen (James, deceased) Eggett of Elk Ridge, Utah; and Janis Ann (Alan) Christensen of Tremonton, Utah. She is survived by 12-plus grandchildren and eight-plus great-grandchildren. She was known as “Grandma Sharon” to many family and friends. Her father died in 1960 and her mother in 1997.

She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ all her life. She started at the age of 13 playing music for her church. Her favorite hobby was researching census records for genealogy research. Her favorite phrase, when asked what she was doing on the computer, was: “I’m visiting with my ancestors.”



Memorial services will be held for family only at Roger and Sharon’s home in Kingman, Arizona. Her body will be donated to medical science. One last time to all, Sharon says “Lotsoflove.”