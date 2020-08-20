Obituary | Shirley Pierce Roche

Shirley Pierce Roche was born on May 16, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Calumet High School in June of 1949. After graduation she went to work with United Airlines as a ticket agent. She always said this was her favorite job because she enjoyed the interaction with the passengers and helping them get where they wanted or needed to go. During her time at United Airlines she met her first husband, Burt McPherson. After a short courtship they married in January 1953. After losing their first child to SIDS in 1954, Shirley and Burt decided to move to Southern California to get a fresh start. While living in California they had three more children, one daughter, Nancy, and two sons, Jeff and Scott. As a family they enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, motorcycle riding and rock hounding. Actually, the rock hounding was Shirley’s idea and everyone else went along for the ride, not because they wanted to. Shirley always had a lot of hobbies. She beautifully landscaped the front and backyard of every home she ever lived in. She was a wonderful cook, loved to sew, decorate, garden and even had a custom knitting and crocheting business making many beautiful outfits, sweaters and afghans. Along with raising a family and her hobbies, Shirley worked as an electronics purchasing agent and buyer for many years. She had great fun doing this job because she enjoyed getting the best price for everything (she always loved a bargain) while spending someone else’s money doing it. After their children were raised and out of the house, Shirley and Burt moved to Bullhead City, Arizona.They enjoyed many hours boating and watching the sunset on the Colorado River which was right outside of their back door. When Burt passed away unexpectedly in 1984, Shirley found herself going back to work.



She took a course in applying acrylic nails but after passing the test, couldn’t sit still long enough to do it. At this point, she decided to become a real estate agent. After getting her license, she sold homes and taught toll painting and weaving at the community college part time.



In 1986, Shirley met and married her second husband Bill Yeargin and moved to Kingman, Arizona. Together they enjoyed selling real estate, camping, fishing, hunting and competing in chili cook-offs all over Arizona, California, Texas and Baja Mexico. Unfortunately, Bill passed away in 2007 after a four- year battle with a progressively debilitating disease. Alone again, Shirley began traveling with her friends and enjoyed life as a single lady, probably thinking at 78 years old she would never marry again.



Well surprise…In 2008 Shirley met Bob Mulcahy, and they married in February 2009. They enjoyed lots of conversation, going to church, some traveling and frequenting the Elks Lodge for meals, activities and dancing.



Sadly, Bob passed away unexpectedly in March of 2017. At that point, her daughter Nancy scooped her up and moved her to John Day, Oregon where they were able to live much closer to each other and spend lots of enjoyable time together.

Shirley is predeceased by her parents, infant daughter Kim, brother Bob Roche and three husbands, Burt, Bill and Bob. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Greg) Burns, sons, Jeff (Misty) McPherson and Scott McPherson. She will be interned at Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City, Oregon in September 2020.