With reopenings pegged to positivity rates, Angius calls for more testing in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 was against mass-testing for COVID-19 in the past. Now she is calling for more testing events, theorizing that Mohave County’s positivity rate is artificially high due to limited testing. Angius argued her case at the board of supervisors meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The positivity rate is one of the benchmarks that would lead to the reopening of the remaining businesses in Mohave County that are currently closed, or should be, under the governor’s executive order. The order applies to bars, gyms, fitness clubs, yoga studios and movie theaters.

“Here in Mohave County our positivity rate is artificially high because we didn’t have blitz testing events that other counties did,” she explained. “It is unfair because the state didn’t send them [here] as it did to other counties.”

A hundred tests here and a hundred tests there are good, Angius said, referring to the upcoming testing events in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, Aug 22 and Bullhead City on Friday Aug. 28. But, she added, “we need thousands just to catch up.”

Angius said that even little Graham County has done twice the amount of testing that Mohave County has. “So you are seeing gyms and bars opening up across the state, but not here,” she said.

Angius expressed her fear that even with more testing coming, businesses that remain on the closure list, like gyms, will go out of business. They are angry about “the stigma,” of being the only businesses that are still closed, she said.