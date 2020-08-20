Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened

KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains had burned nearly 2,300 acres as of the evening of Thursday, Aug. 20, and has resulted in the closure of Hualapai Mountain Park starting at sunrise Friday, Aug. 21.

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, signed a Declaration of Fire Emergency on Thursday. With the declaration, Hualapai Mountain Park will be closed to new visitors effective Aug. 21 for the duration of the fire emergency, or until the potential threat to the park is declared over, Mohave County wrote in a news release.

RV campers currently in the park will be permitted to stay for the time being, but have been informed that they should prepare to evacuate if necessary. The release also noted that the closure of the park does not affect the residents of Pine Lake, but that procedures are in place to provide evacuation notifications should a threat develop.

“The Ridge Fire is approximately 5 miles from the Pine Lake community and does not pose an immediate danger to residents,” the county wrote. “However, it is standard procedure to take safety precautions well in advance of the development of a potential wildfire threat such as in this case. The park closure is a prudent precaution to limit the number of persons in the Pine Lake area, particularly hikers in the park that would need to be located, notified and evacuated.”

The county wrote that the declaration will expedite the use of Mohave County resources in support of Ridge Fire operations should they be needed. The board of supervisors also announced Thursday that the Mohave County Department of Public Health has received 500 COVID-19 tests for use by firefighters, 50 of which will be sent to the crews battling the Ridge Fire. The testing kits come courtesy of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The fire started at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 due to a lightning strike, and approximately 140 firefighters are battling the blaze, up from 100 on Monday.

The fire, burning about 5 miles south of Pine Lake, is still not threatening homes or structures, according to InciWeb, the federal fire information system. Pine Lake Fire District Chief Chris Shaffer confirmed that there is “no change” to the danger to the nearby community.

The fire has burned into the timber, the federal fire system reports. Fuel now includes timber, chaparral, short grass and ponderosa pine, pinyon-juniper, and heavy interior chaparral.

Storms and associated winds on Tuesday, Aug. 18 exacerbated the situation as winds up to 50 mph increased fire activity. While lightning activity was noted at the fire scene, rainfall was minimal.

Firefighters continue scouting for control features. The 24-hour outlook indicates continued fire growth toward the north and east unless checked by containment or rain.