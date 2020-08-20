‘Snoopy the Musical’ starts Friday in Kingman

Amber Wisely, shown at a rehearsal, will play Lucy Van Pelt in “Snoopy the Musical” by Beale Street Theater. The play will be staged outdoors on Friday, Aug. 21; Saturday, Aug. 22; Friday, Aug. 28; and Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $5 for ages 4-11. Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets.