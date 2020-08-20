OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 21
Weather  89.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Snoopy the Musical’ starts Friday in Kingman

Amber Wisely, shown at a rehearsal, will play Lucy Van Pelt in “Snoopy the Musical” by Beale Street Theater. (Photo courtesy of Beale Street Theater.)

Amber Wisely, shown at a rehearsal, will play Lucy Van Pelt in “Snoopy the Musical” by Beale Street Theater. (Photo courtesy of Beale Street Theater.)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 6:14 p.m.

Amber Wisely, shown at a rehearsal, will play Lucy Van Pelt in “Snoopy the Musical” by Beale Street Theater. The play will be staged outdoors on Friday, Aug. 21; Saturday, Aug. 22; Friday, Aug. 28; and Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $5 for ages 4-11. Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

‘Snoopy the Musical’ starts in Kingman Friday, Aug. 21
Beale Street Theater holds online auditions for ‘Snoopy The Musical’ in Kingman
Photo: Good Grief!
'You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown' to be performed at LWHS
Princess Day Out planned for Sunday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State