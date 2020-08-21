Mohave County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Thursday, Aug. 20.

The deaths, which raised the toll in the county to at least 181, included one resident each in the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City medical service areas. The Bullhead patient was an adult in the 70-79 age range, and the Lake Havasu patient was an adult age 50-59.

There were also 36 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, including five in the sprawling Kingman service area. The new Kingman cases included two adults age 20-29, and one each age 30-39, 50-59 and 70-79.

The new confirmations raise the case count, by the county’s tabulation, to 3,417. There were also 19 new cases recorded in the Bullhead City service area, 11 cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the Arizona Strip.

A four-week decline in the case count and the death toll in the county appears to have leveled off.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths, according to daily county news releases.

But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 17 the county logged 164 new cases and 16 deaths, an increase in both categories, according to the county releases. There were another 82 cases and six deaths reported between Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 20.

County health officials, after adjusting the caseload downward last week, are confirming far fewer cases and deaths in Mohave County than the totals tabulated by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state showed 3,468 cases and 192 deaths in Mohave County the morning of Friday, Aug. 21, which is 49 more cases and 11 more deaths than county officials have recorded.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Kingman with 62 and Lake Havasu City with 44.

The county no longer reports the number of cases in each medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Thursday was listing 1,067 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 999 for Bullhead City, 669 for Kingman, 280 for Fort Mohave, 197 for Mohave Valley, 91 for Golden Valley, 73 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 48 described only as “other cities.” Kingman’s COVID-19 mortality rate is the highest in the county at nearly 10 percent, with 62 deaths from 669 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. About 54% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high.

According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Thursday, Aug. 20, there were 14 new cases of the virus from 91 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 15%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 27% (35/132) on Wednesday, Aug. 12; 10% (9/91) on Thursday, Aug. 13; 45% (54/121) on Friday, Aug. 14; 8% (15/181) on Saturday, Aug. 15; 6% (5/79) on Sunday, Aug. 16; 23% (15/66) on Monday, Aug. 17; 49% (28/57) on Tuesday, Aug. 18; and 35% (43/121) on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to AZDHS, 19,791 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 15,960 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,831 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.5% have been positive, a number that has been rising for more than a month.

Statewide on Friday, Aug. 21, AZDHS was reporting just four new deaths, and 619 new cases from 11,263 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 197,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,688 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.6 million confirmed cases and 174,266 deaths on Friday, Aug. 21.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.