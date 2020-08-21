OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 21
Weather  96.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Perimeter of Ridge Fire now 3.5 miles from Pine Lake community, still no threat to homes

The Ridge Fire, burning since Sunday, Aug. 16 in the Hualapai Mountains, had grown to more than 3,000 acres as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. No structures are threatened. (BLM courtesy photo)

The Ridge Fire, burning since Sunday, Aug. 16 in the Hualapai Mountains, had grown to more than 3,000 acres as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. No structures are threatened. (BLM courtesy photo)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: August 21, 2020 12:27 p.m.

AnonymousUser
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$25

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$1.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
kdminer subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
Ridge Fire doubles in size to 2,200 acres
Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
Fire threatens Pine Lake community
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State