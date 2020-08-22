OFFERS
Sun, Aug. 23
Briefs | Arizona reports 996 additional COVID cases, 68 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 22, 2020 6:02 p.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 996 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 68 additional deaths, raising the state’s totals to 197,895 cases and 4,756 deaths as reports of infections and deaths continued to slow.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted on the department’s pandemic dashboard continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in late May and early June before Arizona became a national hot spot. New case and death reports have dropped since mid July.

Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press produced seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of new daily cases dropped from 1,578 on Aug. 7 to 740 on Aug. 21. The rolling average of deaths per day dropped from 55 to 38 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

ASU regents sue Facebook over Instagram account

PHOENIX - Arizona State University regents are suing in federal court Facebook and the owner of an Instagram account that advertised “ASU COVID parties" online.

The regents say an account with the Instagram handle “asu_covid.parties” was sharing misinformation about the coronavirus to students and claimed to be throwing large parties as students returned for fall semester classes on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, says the account is improperly using the school's logos and trademarks.

It is unclear who runs the account, The Arizona Republic reported. ASU's lawsuit names "John Doe aka 'asu_covid.parties’” as the defendant alongside Facebook.

A direct message to the account seeking comment on the lawsuit Thursday evening was not returned.

There has been no evidence that any person associated with the account has thrown any coronavirus-related parties.

The lawsuit alleges the account engaged in the unauthorized use of the university's trademark and school colors, known as “trade dress.” One alumnus threatened to cut off support for ASU because the person thought the account was affiliated with the university, the lawsuit says.

The account has also spread false information about the university, ASU argues.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

