Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 23
Fire Camp: Mohave County Fairgrounds functioning as camp for Ridge Fire firefighters

The Mohave County Fairgrounds will be used as a base camp for firefighters battling the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains. Fire agencies began setting up tents on Friday, Aug. 21. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

The Mohave County Fairgrounds will be used as a base camp for firefighters battling the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains. Fire agencies began setting up tents on Friday, Aug. 21. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 22, 2020 6:44 p.m.

photo

The Ridge Fire burns in the Hualapai Mountains in this Tuesday, Aug. 18 file photo. Firefighters were able to take advantage of favorable conditions to slow the growth of the fire on Friday, Aug. 21. (BLM courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – Numerous agencies, both state and federal, have set up a fire camp at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., and will use the venue as a base of operations to combat the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains.

Gerry Perry, public information officer with the Southwest Area Type 2 incident management team, said the majority of personnel began arriving the morning of Friday, Aug. 20. Coming to town are logistics and fire management personnel. The number of people to be stationed at the fairgrounds remains to be determined.

“We’re just a larger team that’s a little more capable of handling larger incidents,” Perry explained.

The Ridge Fire began the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 16 from a lightning strike. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, the wildfire had burned more than 3,000 acres.

According to a news release from the incident command team, favorable conditions on Friday, Aug. 21 allowed firefighters to slow the growth of the blaze and work on containment lines. About 200 firefighters are working the fire.

The fire has resulted in the closure of Hualapai Mountain Park by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Low humidity, wind and the possibility of lightning this weekend will result in conditions favorable for fire growth.

While the perimeter of the fire is now 3 1/2 miles to the south of the Pine Lake community, authorities say there’s no immediate threat to structures. There have been no evacuations, but Pine Lake residents have been placed on “ready” status, and a “structure protection division” has been stationed in the community to protect homes.

Report a Typo Contact
