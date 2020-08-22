Kingman Academy graduate Traik Skubal makes it to the bigs

Tarik Skubal has made it to the big leagues.

The Kingman Academy High School graduate and baseball player, a hard-throwing left-hander, is expected to get his second start for the Detroit Tigers when they face the Indians today, Aug. 23, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, according to the Associated Press.

Skubal, 23, has risen rapidly through the Tigers’ minor league system since being drafted by Detroit in the ninth round in 2018 out of the University of Seattle.

In two years in the minors, Skubal was promoted four times, and logged 212 strikeouts in 145 innings while posting a 2.11 ERA, according to mlb.com.

The 6-3, 215-pound pitcher made his much-anticipated major league debut on Tuesday, Aug. 18. He recorded his first major league strikeout, and his fastball was clocked at 97 mph, but he was tagged for seven hits and four runs in two innings by the Chicago White Sox. "I wish I could get a couple of pitches back, but it's part of the game," Skubal told the AP.

Skubal impressed the Tigers during spring training, but contracted COVID-19, which delayed his debut in the majors.

The Tigers are struggling in last place in the American League Central Division, trailing the first-place Minnesota Twins by 5 ½ games.

Information provided by the AP and mlb.com